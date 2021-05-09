MANKATO — The Minnesota State baseball team will be hosting Sioux Falls at Bowyer Field in the opening round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament, which begins Thursday at campus venues.
The Mavericks (32-7) are the No. 1 seed by virtue of winning the Northern Sun regular-season championship. Sioux Falls is the eighth seed; because of the pandemic, the tournament was reduced from 16 teams to eight.
Other first-round matchups include Minnesota Crookston at No. 4 Minot State, Winona State at No. 2 Augustana and Mary at No. 3 St. Cloud State.
The Mavericks will take on Sioux Falls at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and noon Friday.
The first-round series are best-of-three, with a nine-inning game Thursday and nine-inning game Friday. If the teams split the first two games, another nine-inning game will be played Friday.
The four series winners advance to a double-elimination tournament May 19-21 at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
All games will be streamed on the NSIC Network.
The winner of the Northern Sun tournament will receive an automatic berth to the NCAA Central Regional Tournament, where there will be three at-large berths also available.
The NCAA Division II baseball selection show will stream on NCAA.com on Sunday, May 23, at 9 p.m.
Softball
Minnesota State (34-7) is the No. 2 seed for the 10-team Northern Sun tournament, which will be played Thursday through Saturday at RYFSA Complex in Rochester.
Augustana is the No. 1 seed, and the Vikings and Mavericks both receive a first-round bye.
In the opening round Thursday, Minot State (8) plays Sioux Falls (9), Southwest Minnesota State (7) faces Northern State (10), Minnesota Duluth (4) takes on Concordia-St. Paul (5) and Winona State (3) meets St. Cloud State (6).
The Mavericks will face the highest seed remaining from the 7-10 games at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The tournament winner will receive an automatic berth in the six-team NCAA Central Region Tournament, which will include three at-large berths. The selections for the NCAA tournament will be announced on Monday, May 17, at 9 a.m.
