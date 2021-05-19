SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Ty Denzer hit a grand slam, and Teddy Petersen and Joey Werner each added a three-run homer as Minnesota State defeated Minnesota Crookston 15-9 in the opening round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball tournament Wednesday.
Petersen hit his seventh home run of the season in the second inning, highlighting a six-run frame. Denzer hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, one his three hits that totaled six RBIs. He had a two-run double in the second inning. Werner hit his home run in the eighth.
Nick Altermatt pitched 5 2/3 innings to get the win, allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.
Minnesota State (35-7) will face Augustana or St. Cloud State at 3 p.m. Thursday.
