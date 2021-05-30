The Free Press
WARRENSBURG, MO. — Southern Arkansas scored late to defeat Minnesota State 5-1 in an elimination game at the NCAA II Central Region baseball tournament Sunday.
The Mavericks (39-10) defeated Henderson State 7-4 earlier Sunday to advance to the third-place game.
Joey Werner put Minnesota State on top 1-0 with a solo homer in the top of the sixth inning, but Southern Arkansas came back with three runs in the bottom of the inning. The Muleriders scored two more in the seventh.
The Mavericks had only two hits, with Teddy Petersen also getting a single, but drew five walks.
Cam Kline took the loss, allowing four runs, with two unearned, in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six.
In the opening game Saturday, the Mavericks scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth to defeat Henderson State.
Hunter Ranweiler had a pinch-hit, two-run single to put Minnesota State ahead, and Werner followed with a three-run homer. Ty Denzer also had two hits and an RBI.
Brendan Knoll pitched seven innings, but Hunter Even got the win by finishing the game, allowing a run on three hits with two strikeouts.
