Teddy Petersen remembers the day.
The Minnesota State baseball team was at the airport, coming home from its annual Florida trip the day the sports world shut down in March, 2020, ending what Petersen thought was his senior season.
The weeks and months that followed were filled with discussion, as Petersen and other seniors weighed the merits of returning to school for another season, or moving into the professional world.
“For me, it was kind of a reality check,” Petersen said. “Do I move on, do I start looking for a job, what do I do? ...
“Pretty quickly once I got back, talked to some of the guys ... it was kind of like ‘this isn’t how I want it to end. I want to finish while I’m playing, not have something else tell me I’m done.’”
While several seniors ended up moving on, Petersen, Joey Werner, Jon Ludwig, Ty Denzer and Hunter Even all opted for another season, a decision none of them regret.
Each of the five have had great individual seasons, leading MSU to a 32-7 record and an Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular-season title, something they intended to do last season.
“We all like playing with each other, and we wanted to make a postseason run with each other because we thought we had something special here,” Werner said.
Added Denzer: “Playing each day like it could be your last, we talk about that all the time. I think that’s gone into some success this year.”
Petersen and Werner have been MSU’s catalysts atop the lineup, hitting first and second, respectively.
Werner, who transferred to MSU from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi prior to the 2020 season, leads MSU in almost every offensive category including OPS, batting average, home runs, runs scored, RBIs, hits, walks and stolen bases.
His .425 batting average and 1.227 OPS each lead the NSIC.
Petersen ranks second on the team in almost all of those offensive categories, with his .375 batting average ranking eighth in the NSIC.
While Petersen and Werner have led the offense, Ludwig and Even have been key parts of the best pitching staff in the country. The Mavericks currently lead Division ll with a team earned-run average of 2.54, with Seton Hill being a distant second at 2.97.
The Mavericks do it with a four-man punch atop the rotation that includes Ludwig, Collin Denk, Brendan Knoll and Nick Altermatt, all of whom have ERAs of 2.21 or lower.
“It doesn’t matter if we send out our No. 1, 2, 3 or 4 ... it’s kind of nice knowing we’re going to get five, six quality innings on a bad day, and then on a good day, have the potential to go a complete game,” Even said. “That can be anyone in our rotation.”
Ludwig, a seventh-year senior, had Tommy John surgery in 2017 that essentially robbed him of two seasons. After being named an All-NSIC performer in 2019, Ludwig strongly considered moving on after 2020.
However, after months of thinking on it, and convincing his best friend and roommate Denzer to do the same, Ludwig returned to lead the MSU pitching staff.
Over 57 innings and 10 starts, Ludwig is 7-2 with a 2.21 ERA and 91 strikeouts, which leads the NSIC. His .191 opponent batting average is fourth in the NSIC.
After a long journey, filled with ups and downs, Ludwig will leave MSU on his own terms and with a master’s degree in sports management.
“No regrets ... otherwise I would have been in a cubicle all year instead of playing baseball with my friends,” Ludwig said with a laugh.
After the company that had offered Even a full-time job allowed him to wait a year and encouraged him to return to MSU, coming back was an easy decision.
“I worked all the way from 6, 7 years old all the way up until now,” Even said. “It didn’t really sit right that that was how it was going to end.”
In his extra year, Even has flourished as MSU’s closer, a role he also held as a junior in high school on Chanhassen’s 2015 state-championship team.
After only recording three saves combined in the previous three seasons at MSU, Even is second in Division ll with nine saves. In 17 innings, Even has only allowed two earned runs.
With the NSIC Tournament beginning on Thursday and Friday with a best-of-three series against Sioux Falls at Bowyer Field, the Mavericks don’t seem to have any glaring holes.
There are plenty of other great teams, but they feel they have just as good a shot as anyone.
“We’re really excited,” Petersen said. “We have the highest goals that we’ve had since I’ve been here in terms of winning the conference tournament, winning the regional, winning the super regional and going to the World Series. I think that’s right in our hands as much as it’s been in the five years I’ve been here.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.