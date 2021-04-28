The 14th-ranked Minnesota State baseball team had its bats silenced by a pair of Augustana University pitchers Wednesday, dropping both ends of a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader at Bowyer Field.
Augustana left-hander Koby Bishop shut down the Mavericks on five hits in a 1-0, seven-inning shutout in the opener. In Game 2, Augustana’s Ryan Jares was even more dominant, pitching his team to a nine-inning, 7-0 victory.
The showdown, featuring the top teams in the league, significantly narrowed the gap between the Mavs and Vikings. MSU is still in first place with a 21-6 record, but Augustana is now right behind at 23-8. The league champion will be determined by the best winning percentage at the end of the conference season.
“There’s not a lot you can say after that,” MSU coach Matt Magers said. “Their two pitchers were outstanding today. We didn’t put the ball in play enough to put much pressure on their defense. Give them the credit; they handled us today.”
Bishop allowed just five singles in the opener. He struck out eight and walked four.
MSU mounted just two threats during the game. The Mavericks put runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the fifth before Ross Indiecoffer struck out to end the inning. In the sixth, the Mavericks loaded the bases with two outs before Bishop struck out Jack Waletich looking to end the threat.
“The game plan was just to throw all my pitches for strikes,” Bishop said. “If they’re going to hit it out, they hit it out, but fortunately, I kept it in the park today.”
The left-handed Bishop’s effort overshadowed a strong outing by MSU’s Nick Altermatt, who allowed just four hits and one unearned run during his six-inning stint. Altermatt fanned six without walking a batter. Hunter Even pitched a scoreless seventh for the Mavericks.
“We’ve asked Nick to do double duty by pitching and playing short this year,” Magers said. “He’s handled it very well. He’s developed into one of our top pitchers.”
Augustana’s only run came in the fourth when Jordan Barth singled to center, moved to third on a base hit and scored on an error by second baseman Teddy Petersen.
In Game 2, Jares turned in a masterful effort, striking out 14, scattering four hits and walking three. He threw 128 pitches in the complete-game shutout.
“We wanted to get ahead of the hitters today,” Jares said. “We came out and got two shutouts, that’s the goal every time. But the main goal is to win twice, and that’s what we did.”
The Vikings scored two in the third, one in the fourth, one in the seventh and then put the game away with a three-run ninth. Barth’s mammoth two-run homer over the left-field fence capped the ninth-inning rally.
“I’ve been here 13 years, and I’m sure this is the first time we’ve been shut out twice in a doubleheader,” Magers said. “We just have to regroup and concentrate on our last five games.”
Augustana coach Tim Huber, a former standout for Minnesota State, agrees that it’s rare to shut out the Mavericks twice.
“You don’t see that often,” he said. “Those two guys (Bishop and Bares) have pitched well for us. They’ve been getting stronger as the season has progressed.”
MSU’s weekend series with Concordia-St. Paul has been canceled due to COVID protocols. The team’s next action is Wednesday in a 1:30 p.m. home doubleheader against Sioux Falls.
