MARSHALL — Collin Denk and Brendan Knoll each pitched complete games as the Minnesota State baseball team swept Southwest Minnesota State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader Tuesday.
The Mavericks won the opener 4-2, and the second game was called after seven innings because of rain, with the Mavericks ahead 4-0.
In the first game, Denk gave up nine hits with eight strikeouts. Ty Denzer had two hits, and Adam Schneider, Nick Altermatt and Ross Indlecoffer each had an RBI.
In Game 2, Ben Livoris had two hits and RBI, and Joey Werner and Hunter Ranweiler each had two hits. Teddy Petersen, Denzer and Jack Waletich each had an RBI.
Knoll allowed four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.
The Mavericks (17-2, 14-2 in Northern Sun) play at Minot State on Saturday.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.