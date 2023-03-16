When the 2022 season came to an end, Minnesota State baseball coach Matt Magers probably looked at his roster and figured he and his coaching staff had some work to do.
Although coaches rarely say “rebuilding” out loud, it was obvious the Mavericks were going to have some big holes to plug in 2023 as a number of key position players and pitchers were graduating. After 14 games in Missouri and Florida over the last month, it looks like the reconstruction project is off to a good start.
The Mavericks take a 10-4 record into their Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opening series against Northern State at U.S. Bank Stadium. MSU has a 5 p.m. doubleheader against Northern State today and a single game at 6 a.m. Friday.
After going 4-2 in Missouri, Minnesota State went 6-2 in its annual Florida swing the past two week. Coach Magers was forced to use a lot of fresh and unproven faces during the Sunshine State series and is pleased with the results.
“We’re off to a good start,” Magers said. “A lot of new guys, transfers and freshmen, have been playing and we’ve done pretty well. We had a lot of questions with some of our position players and pitching staff and some of those questions have been answered.”
One spot that was pretty much a lock was center field, where Ryan Wickman has returned after an all-conference season. The junior is second in the team in batting (.293) and leads the club with 16 runs scored, 17 hits and three home runs.
“Ryan has been a guy we can pencil into the lineup every day, and he’s saved a lot of runs with his glove in center field,” Magers said. “He’s one of those hard-nosed, old-school baseball players who’s not afraid to dive and get his uniform dirty.”
Ryan is the son of Bob Wickman, who was an MLB all-star reliever. Growing up in Spring Green, Wisconsin, Ryan Wickman said he never felt a lot of pressure being the son of a former major-leaguer.
“I’m an outfielder, my dad was a pitcher, there really wasn’t a lot to compare to,” Ryan Wickman said. “I just go out and try to be the best player I can be.”
The younger Wickman went to Valparaiso University in Indiana his first two years out of high school. He then transferred to Iowa Central Community College in Iowa and, with two years of eligibility remaining thanks to COVID, is beginning his second season with the Mavericks.
“I’m starting my last two seasons so I just want to try to improve and have fun,” he said. “I came (to MSU) because I wanted to go to a winning program. Based on what we did in Florida against some good competition, I think we have a lot of potential.”
The current pitching corps has been a major rebuild. Last year’s No. 3 starter, junior left-hander Nathan Culley, is now the team ace. In 22 innings, he is 3-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 28 strikeouts.
It looks like the next two spots in the rotation will be filled by transfers.
Senior lefty Dylan Gotto has come through the transfer portal to join MSU out of Wartburg College. Gotto played for the Waterloo Bucks in the Northwoods League last summer and is 3-1 with 23 strikeouts and a 2.49 ERA over 25 1/3 innings. Senior right-hander Chandler Fochs, a graduate transfer from Western Illinois, is 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 innings.
Taisel Yahiro, a left-hander from Oasaka, Japan, played for Grand Canyon University last spring and with the Mankato MoonDogs last summer. He’s penciled in as the fourth starter and is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in seven innings.
Returnee Jack Zigan (senior, righty) and Mankato natives Tanner Shumski (freshman, righty) and Louis Magers (freshman, righty) are making bids to be spot starters and work out of the bullpen.
Redshirt freshman Aiden McGee (righty) has emerged as the top closer candidate with two saves, a 1.80 ERA and seven strikeouts through seven innings.
In addition to Wickman, the team’s core of returnees includes right-fielder Jackson Hauge, shortstop Aidan Byrne and second/third baseman Mikey Gottschalk.
Hauge leads the team with a .311 average, has 13 RBIs and already has four triples. Byrne is hitting .283 with 15 RBIs, and Gottschalk is batting .250 with 14 total hits, including three doubles.
Junior college transfer Brock Johnson (outfield) and transfer Zach Stroh (catcher) have been looking strong this spring and are expected to get a lot of playing time. Iowa Central transfer Nick Baker will likely platoon with Stroh behind the plate while Louis Magers, Ryan Friedges, Matthew Fleischhacker and Adam Schneider are also challenging for playing time around the infield.
“We still have a lot of improvement to make,” Wickman said. “I think we have the pieces, we just need to keep working hard.”
