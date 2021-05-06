MANKATO — Teddy Petersen had two hits, including a solo home run, and the Minnesota State baseball defeated Sioux Falls 7-3 to win the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship Thursday at Bowyer Field.
The No. 15-ranked Mavericks have won 11 Northern Sun regular-season titles, including six since rejoining the league in 2009.
Petersen finished with two RBIs and scored two runs. Jack Waletich had a two-run double, and Altermatt added an RBI single.
Waletich, Hunter Ranweiler and Mitch Frederick each had two hits.
Cam Kline pitched seven innings and allowed two runs, one unearned, on five hits. He struck out five.
Minnesota State (30-6, 26-5 in Northern Sun) plays Friday and Saturday at Winona State to wrap up the regular season.
The Free Press
