SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Minnesota State bounced back from an early loss Friday to defeat Augustana 11-9 and win the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball tournament championship.
The Mavericks lost the opener to Augustana 9-2. Ross Indlecoffer had an RBI double in the first inning, and Ben Livorsi hit a solo home run in the second.
Brendan Knoll took the loss, allowing five earned runs in six innings.
The Mavericks, who won the Northern Sun regular-season championship, then defeated Augustana 11-9 in the final game to earn the sixth Northern Sun tournament championship in program history.
Teddy Petersen hit a solo home run that made it 5-1 after four innings. The Mavericks then scored six runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Nick Altermatt's RBI double and a two-run triple from Livorsi.
Cam Kline pitched five innings to get the win, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Jack Zigan and Hunter Even finished the final four innings to preserve the win.
Joey Werner, Petersen, Ty Denzer and Jon Ludwig were named to the all-tournament team.
The Mavericks (37-8) receive the automatic berth in the NCAA II Central Region tournament next week at Warrensburg, Missouri. The selection show will be at 9 p.m. Sunday.
