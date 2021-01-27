MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s and women’s basketball teams have adjusted their schedules for the weekend because of COVID-19 testing protocols.
The women’s team (4-4, 3-3 in South Division) was originally scheduled to play at Sioux Falls this weekend but will now take on St. Cloud State in a nonconference series Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (4 p.m.) at St. Cloud.
The men’s team was supposed to host Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday but will now play a single game Sunday, starting at 2 p.m., at Bresnan Arena.
