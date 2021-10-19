MANKATO — When the college basketball season began on Friday, everything seemed like it was back in place.
No shortened season, no masks at practice, no daily COVID testing ... just shots passes and steals.
“Yeah, this is great,” Minnesota State junior center Kelby Kramer said. “This is the college basketball dream, and it looks like we’re going to have the full experience this year.”
The Minnesota State men’s and women’s basketball opened practice last week, with about a month to get ready for the season, with 28 games, including 22 games in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The conference tournament will expand to 12 teams, four more than last season but four less than 2019.
Every player on the Minnesota State men’s team has been vaccinated so there will be no weekly testing. Players will get tested if they show symptoms, but it won’t shut down the entire team. Games will not be rescheduled if there are COVID-related interruptions.
“Last year was a cushioned season,” Kramer said. “The season was only seven weeks long, we had the protocols. It’s been a while since we’ve gotten a banner (to hang at Bresnan Arena).
We need to get that back. It won’t be easy; it will be a dogfight every night.”
Minnesota State was 10-7 last season, and 9-5 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The season ended with a double-overtime loss to Minnesota State-Moorhead in the conference tournament.
The top six scorers return from that team, led by Quincy Anderson, who averaged 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds, while shooting 39.4% from 3-point range.
Point guard Devonte Thedford averaged 13.5 points and 3.9 assists. Center Kelby Kramer averaged 7.2 rebounds and had 35 blocked shots.
Transfer Shawn Hopkins is new to the program, as well as five freshman, including Kyreese Willingham of Waseca.
“The guys have worked extremely hard, and they expect to be one of the top teams in the league,” Minnesota State men’s coach Matt Margenthaler said. “This team has to defend and rebound. If they’re willing to do that and sacrifice for the good of the team, we have an opportunity to be very good.”
The Mavericks open the season on Nov. 12-13 at the Central Region challenge at Kansas City, Missouri. Minnesota State faces Missouri Western State on Nov. 12 and Lincoln on Nov. 13.
Minnesota State women’s coach said that with a normal offseason, the Mavericks have been able to assimilate the freshmen, and the sophomores have also benefitted from a program they didn’t have last season.
“It’s been so good being on the court, doing what we do,” she said.
Point guard Joey Batt is Minnesota State’s top returning player, averaging 13.4 points with 48 assists and 50 steals.
Tayla Stuttley averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds, taking advantage of the Super Senior season to return to Minnesota State. Guard Maddy Olson averaged 7.4 points, shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.
Thiese said she expects younger players to contribute more this season.
“This team is so close. They’re together all the time,” she said. “The upper classmen know the expectations, and they’re really good at bringing the freshmen along and making them comfortable.”
Not everyone on the women’s team has been vaccinated so those players will be subject to weekly testing, but all meetings on campus require masks so Thiesse isn’t expecting any problems.
The Mavericks were 9-7 last season, including 8-5 in the Northern Sun. Minnesota State’s first game is Nov. 16 at home against Bethany Lutheran.
