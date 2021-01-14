MANKATO -- Minnesota State's women's basketball games this week have been delayed one day because of COVID-19-related protocols at Wayne State.
The games, which are the first for the Mavericks at home, will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Bresnan Arena.
The Mavericks are 2-2, 1-1 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division games. Wayne State is 1-3, 0-2 in the South Division.
The Free Press
