MANKATO -- After suffering its worst back-to-back losses in coach Matt Margenthaler's 19 seasons, the Minnesota State men's basketball team completed a weekend sweep Saturday with a convincing 87-60 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference victory over Bemidji State at Bresnan Arena.
Freshman forward Ryland Holt turned in a tremendous performance -- career-high 25 points, team-best 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots -- as the Mavericks improved to 13-11, 11-7 in the Northern Sun. Senior sharp-shooter Kevin Krieger fired in four 3-pointers in finishing with 18 points and four assists, while senior wing Cameron Kirksey totaled 14 points, five rebounds and four steals.
"We had an all-players practice Monday with no voices from the coaches, just their voices," Margenthaler said. "I had some heart to hearts with our three seniors and just told them not to have any regrets. Go out there fire your guns a-blazing and if you go down competing, that's all we ask.
"This was the fullest game we've played all year long. One thing I thought we did well was once we got rolling, we stayed with what got us there. They came back at the end of the half, but then we went back to what made it a 20-point game in the first half. A lot of times this year we kind of got bored with the process and tried to do our own thing. ... We played the best team basketball we've played all year long."
After the Beavers (10-12, 7-11) grabbed an early 7-5 advantage, Kelby Kramer's inside bucket began a 16-3 burst which put Minnesota State in front 21-10 on Krieger's follow-up reverse layup. Holt tallied a three-point play and a close-range baseline drive in the stretch while Kirksey hit a left baseline 3-pointer along with a twisting drive.
Minnesota State, which collected 22 assists on 36 field goals, expanded its margin to 41-21 when Holt's show-and-go drive was followed by Krieger's 12-foot pull-up jumper with 4:15 left in the half. Krieger and freshman guard Malik Willingham dropped through triples in the run while Kirksey's behind-the-back transition drive brought the crowd of 1,198 to their feet.
"I think they were keying on some other guys so I was able to stay aggressive offensively," said Holt, a 11-of-18 shooter. "It was a total all-around team effort for us. In our conference games, you have a snowball effect so you have to make runs and continue to compete. Last week was kind of a dip so now we're just trying to peak at the right time like every other team in the country. ... We just have to do it consistently."
After the Beavers closed the half on a 13-2 run to creep to within 43-34, a trio of inside hoops -- Logan Bader, Griffin Chase and Derek Thompson -- trimmed the deficit to 46-40 with 17:52 to go. Krieger then buried his second 3-pointer in the early stages of the second half to spark a 24-5 run which produced a 68-64 cushion on freshman guard Corvon Seales' layup with 9:25 left. Seales ended up with nine points and four assists after being held scoreless in the first half.
"We started of strong defensively and got out running, which gave us momentum the rest of the game," said Krieger, who made 7 of 12 shots. "We really focused on our defense the whole week and knew we had to be better. We're playing our best basketball as a team right now and we're going to keep being productive moving forward heading into the conference tournament."
Minnesota State enjoyed a 41-29 edge on the glass and committed fewer turnovers 9-6. The Mavericks connected on 36 of 68 from the field for 52.9% compared to Bemidji's 25 of 60 for 41.7%. Thompson led the Beavers with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Minnesota State plays Friday at Augustana.
