MANKATO — At times, the Minnesota State men’s basketball team has been very good. At other times, not so much.
Seven straight wins to open the season, followed by a three-game losing streak on the road. A nice home win on Friday followed by a tough loss the next night on the home court.
It was more of the same in Monday’s game.
“These last two weeks have been tough,” Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. “Those first seven games, we were doing the things we wanted to do, then we just kind of shut down. We need to get back to that after the break.”
The Mavericks pulled away late to defeat Dakota State 82-73 in a nonconference game Monday at Bresnan Arena. The Mavericks led big early but trailed in the second half, using a 13-4 run toward the end of the game to grab the victory.
“Those first seven games, we were attacking the basket instead of settling for jump shots,” Margenthaler said. “When we attack, you look for the shot, but if someone comes to help, you have to be a good teammate and find them. We did a much better job of that in the second half (tonight).”
The Mavericks got off to a quick start, with Malik Willingham making three 3-pointers to help build a 15-2 advantage after four minutes.
But after making six of their first eight shots, the Mavericks made only 6 of 17 shots the rest of the half, with five turnovers, as Dakota State closed within 35-34 at halftime. Minnesota State was just 8 of 19 at the free-throw line in the first half.
Meanwhile, Dakota State made 9 of its final 16 shots of the half, which included an 11-1 run.
Minnesota State went down four early in the second half, but made an eight point run, capped by Kyreese Willingham’s corner 3-pointers, to lead 59-52 with 9:40 to play. Quincy Anderson was the most aggressive player on the offensive end, scoring 20 points in the second half.
He made a 3-pointer at the 12-minute mark of the second half that stopped the team’s 0-for-10 streak from distance, and that seemed to loosen up the team’s leading scorer.
“I’m always going to look for my shot,” Anderson said “I need to get back to working inside-out instead of outside-in. But it’s great to be in a program where you have the trust of the coaches and teammates. I give them a lot of credit.”
The Mavericks finally pulled away in the last five minutes, with the final 25 points coming from around the basket or the free-throw line. Minnesota State ended up shooting 55.6% from the field, but just 29.4% from 3-point range and 53.1% at the free-throw line.
Anderson finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Brady Williams had 15 points. Malik Willingham scored 13, and Tyrell Stuttley played a career-high 21 minutes off the bench, collecting 10 points and eight rebounds.
“I think we got a little complacent after those first seven games,” Anderson said. “We got comfortable, and if we started hot or not, we just figured by the end of the game, we’d get it done. That falls on the veteran leadership, which is me. I’ve been here four years, and that’s unacceptable.
“I think we’re at the point where we can use a break, physically and mentally, but we have to continue to work. Come January and February, it’s going to be tougher and we won’t have a break.”
The Mavericks (9-4) are off until reporting back to campus on Dec. 28, with the first game on Jan. 2 at home against Concordia-St. Paul.
