The Minnesota State men’s basketball team has plenty of new faces and low expectations from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference coaches.
Despite that, the Mavericks are optimistic heading into the season-opening weekend.
“The guys have really been playing well and sharing the ball,” coach Matt Margenthaler said. “In our three scrimmages, our assist ratio has been very good. The guys are sharing the ball, and they like to play together.”
The Mavericks open the season this weekend at the Central Region Challenge at Kansas City, Missouri. Minnesota State plays Missouri Southern on Friday and Henderson State on Saturday.
The Mavericks were 16-10 last season, 9-9 in the Northern Sun. Minnesota State was ranked seventh in the Northern Sun’s preseason coaches poll, third in the South Division.
“There’s a lot of new people, but they seem to be fitting in pretty well,” junior Brady Wiilliams said. “The ball is moving, and the energy in practice has been a lot better.”
Williams is the top returning scorer, averaging 12.2 points and shooting 51.2% from the field. He shot 47.9% from 3-point range in as a sophomore, but that slipped to 30.0% last season as he battled a hand injury and tried to maintain his confidence.
“I just needed to get in the gym and get stronger and get quicker,” Williams said. “The coaches are still giving me the green light and showing confidence in me. You just need to see a few 3 balls go in.”
Malik Willingham averaged 9.7 points with 40 3-pointers, second on the team, and Harrison Braudis took over at point guard as a true freshman, averaging 7.8 points.
Center Kelby Kramer is back after averaging 6.4 points and 7.1 rebounds, with 51 blocked shots in 26 games, and Kyreese Willingham showed flashes during his freshman season.
Trevor Moore, a wing who’s played at Cincinnati and Morgan State, will be in the starting lineup Friday.
“He’s our most vocal player on the court,” Margenthaler said. “He’s played a lot of basketball, and his ability to shoot and stretch the court will be big for us.”
Sophomores Tyrell Stuttley and Mason Muller will be coming off the bench to start the season, and Margenthaler said he’d like to develop a little more depth.
“We have a lot of unknowns,” Margenthaler said. “We need to buy in on defense, and we need to rebound on both ends.”
Williams said he’s looking forward to getting the season started, and the trip to Kansas City has usually been fun and helpful.
“I think we’re going to push the pace a little bit more this year,” Williams said. “I think we can get some good looks in transition. We also need to defend better, but it’s going to be good to start playing games again.”
