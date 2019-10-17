The Free Press
MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s basketball team was picked to finish first in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preseason coaches’ poll, which was released Thursday, and senior forward Cameron Kirksey was named the South Division’s preseason player of the year.
The Mavericks received seven of the 16 first-place votes, while Augustana was selected second, receiving six first-place votes. Minnesota Duluth, which had three first-place votes, finished third in the poll, followed by Northern State and Minnesota State-Moorhead.
In the South Division, the Mavericks were voted first, followed by Augustana, Winona State, Sioux Falls, Wayne State, Southwest Minnesota State, Upper Iowa and Concordia-St. Paul.
Kirksey averaged a team-best 17.7 points per game last season, also grabbing 5.9. He shot 52.9% from the field, including a 43.4% from 3-point range. Kirksey scored a career-high 43 points in a game last season, the third-hiest total in team history.
Minnesota State plays an exhibition game against Southern Illinois on Tuesday at Carbondale, Illinois.
The Minnesota State women’s team was selected to finish fifth in the coaches’ poll and third in the South Division.
Minnesota State Moorhead was picked to finish first in the poll, receiving nine first-place votes.
Minnesota State will host Wisconsin-Eau Claire for an exhibition game on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
