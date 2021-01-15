WAYNE, NEB. -- Wayne State opened a big lead early, then shot 60.7% from the field to defeat Minnesota State 85-68 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball game Friday.
The Mavericks played without sophomore Ryland Holt, who is in concussion protocol and can't play this weekend.
The Mavericks fell behind 27-4 after eight minutes. The Mavericks made just 2 of 10 shots, while committing seven turnovers, while Wayne State made 12 of its first 15 shots.
Wayne State finished the half with a 40-21 lead, shooting 56.7%, while the Mavericks made only 8 of 24 shots. The Mavericks had 10 turnovers in the first half.
"Mentally we weren't ready to go, for some reason," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "Wayne was the aggressor tonight and played with confidence, and we never found anything. We were selfish on offense and defense, and that's what happens when you do that. When you're on the road, you have to be tough. We were not tough tonight."
Wayne State opened the second half with an 8-1 run to stretch the lead, and the Mavericks trailed by 20 or more for most of the second half.
Wayne State was 7 of 14 from 3-point range and scored 26 points off of 15 Minnesota State turnovers. Wayne State scored 44 points in the paint, while the Mavericks had just 24 points inside.
The Mavericks shot just 39.7% and went 10 of 27 from 3-point range.
Brady Williams, making his first college start, and Devonte Thedford each scored 13 points, and Kelby Kramer grabbed eight rebounds.
The Mavericks (3-2, 2-1 in South Division) play Wayne State (3-2, 3-0) again Saturday, starting at 2:30 p.m.
"Win or lose, we're going to see if we have any fight," Margenthaler said. "Wayne embarrassed us tonight so we'll see if we can change that tomorrow."
