MANKATO — Cameron Kirksey scored 21 points as Minnesota State defeated Southwest Minnesota State 67-57 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game Friday at Bresnan Arena.
Minnesota State trailed 33-31 at halftime but held the Mustangs to just 24 points in the second half. Kirksey had 16 of his points in the second half.
Kelby Kramer added 13 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Midway through the first half, sophomore guard Tre Baumgardner suffered a serious leg injury.
Nick Dufault led Southwest with 15 points, including four 3-pointers.
Minnesota State (3-4, 1-0 in Northern Sun) hosts Sioux Falls today, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Women’s basketball: Kirstin Klitzke scored 18 points as the Mavericks defeated Southwest Minnesota State 76-60 in the Northern Sun opener at Bresnan Arena.
The Mavericks started the game with a 14-0 run, but Southwest had pulled even at 29 with four minutes remaining in the second quarter. The game remained close until the Mavericks finished the third quarter on an 8-0 run to lead 60-50.
Shae Fuller added 11 poits, and Joey Batt scored 10. Rachel Shumski grabbed 11 rebounds and Kristi Fett had eight, helping the Mavericks build a 52-41 rebounding advantage.
The Mavericks made 11 steals, three by Maddy Olson, and forced 20 turnovers. Minnesota State scored 30 points off the Southwest turnovers and scored 28 points in the lane.
Minnesota State (4-1, 1-0) hosts Sioux Falls on Saturday.’
