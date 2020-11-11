MANKATO -- The Minnesota State men's basketball team only has one senior on the roster, but on Wednesday, the Mavericks added a point guard, wing shooter and frontcourt defender for next season ... all in one player.
Mavericks' basketball coach Matt Margenthaler announced that Waseca senior Kyreese Willingham has signed a national letter of intent to attend Minnesota State. Willingham is the younger brother of Minnesota State sophomore guard Malik Willingham.
"He's so versatile, both ends of the court," Margenthaler said. "He's exactly what we need."
Last season, Willingham, a 6-foot-4 wing, averaged 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocked shots. He has scored 1,147 points in his career, to go with 345 rebounds, 162 steals and 123 blocked shots, helping the Bluejays advance to the state tournament as a sophomore.
"He's a top-15 player in the state," Margenthaler said. "I think he could be (ranked) even higher than that. He has a chance to be an impact player for us."
The Mavericks have only one senior -- Jamal Nixon -- so the Mavericks haven't signed other players at this time.
Division II basketball teams are allowed to begin full-team practices on Friday, Nov. 27, with the first game scheduled for the first week in December.
Women's basketball
The Mavericks had five high-school players sign letters of intent on Wednesday: Destinee Bursch of Eden Prairie; Molly Ihle of Huxley, Iowa; Desiree Kleiman of Maribel, Iowa; Morgan Krumwiede of Burnsville; and Sophie Wood of Chisago Lakes Area.
The Mavericks have five seniors on the roster, with two guards and two posts that can graduate after this season.
"We have an impactful class that will graduate this year," Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. "We knew we would need a strong 2021 class, and now they will have their opportunity to make an impact."
Bursch, a 5-foot-7 guard, led Eden Prairie to an 18-12 record as a junior and a berth in the state tournament. Last season, she averaged 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game after transferring from Chaska.
Ihle, a 5-6 guard, has been a three-year starter and was named to the all-district team each season. Ihle, who led her team to the state tournament, set a program record with 268 steals in her career. She also averaged 10.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4 steals and 5.5 assists.
Kleiman, a 6-0 wing, averaged 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists last season, helping her team reach the state tournament for the first time.
Krumwiede, a 5-10 forward, is a captain and three-year letterwinner at Burnsville High School. As a junior, she shot 53% from the field and averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals.
Wood, a 6-1 forward, missed her junior season due to injury but as a sophomore, she averaged 13.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.9 steals, and 3.0 blocks per game. She holds the school record of eight blocks in a game.
Baseball
Minnesota State coach Matt Magers has announced that three student-athletes have signed letters of intent: infielder Matthew Fleischhacker of Hill-Murray, outfielder/infielder Cole Ranweiler of New Ulm and right-handed pitcher/outfielder Aiden McGee of West Des Moines, Iowa.
Fleischhacker batted .374 with 27 runs scored and led the state with 31 stolen bases. As a hockey player, he helped the Pioneers claim the Class AA championship in 2019.
McGee didn't allow an earned run while striking out 20 in 11 innings with a 1.32 earned-run average last season. He also hit four home runs with 20 RBIs.
Ranweiler is a three-sport athlete who led the baseball team with a .413 batting average. His older brother is a redshirt sophomore at Minnesota State.
Women's soccer
Minnesota State coach Brian Bahl announced the signing of eight players on Wednesday: Macy Epp of Ankeny, Iowa; Sophie Eskierka of Circle Pines; Kelsey Heller of Urbandale, Iowa; Maille Mathis of Champlin Park; Louisa Shromoff of Lakeville North; Emily Soukup of Moorhead; Natalie Thoen of Ames, Iowa; and Ashlyn Watt of Adel, Iowa.
Epp, a defender, is a four-year starter with Sporting Iowa. In her high school season, her team went 16-4-0 and won the conference championship.
Eskierka, a midfielder, helped her team at Centennial go 18-3 last season and finish second at the state tournament.
Heller, a defender, is a four-year starter at Sporting Iowa, being named all-conference twice.
Mathis, a forward, is a three-time letterwinner at Champlin Park, helping her team post a 40-7-3 record with two all-state honors.
Shromoff, a forward, is a four-year letterwinner and was Lakeville North's leading goal scorer this fall.
Soukup, a goalkeeper, is a four-year starter at Moorhead, which is 42-21-0 in that time. Soukup has a program-record 25 shutouts.
Natalie Thoen, a forward/defender, is a two-year starter, scoring seven goals as a sophomore at Ames, Iowa.
Ashlyn Watt, a forward, was voted team MVP twice by her high-school team, gaining all-state honors as a sophomore. She set a program record with 28 points as a freshman.
Area signings
Waseca senior Andrew Morgan signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at North Dakota State.
The 6-9 post has scored 1,330 points in his career to go with 502 rebounds and 123 blocked shots. Last season, Morgan averaged 20.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.