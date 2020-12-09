Tayla Stuttley has already been in quarantine twice this fall, and she, like her Minnesota State women’s basketball teammates, wears a mask around her neck as she practices, pulling it up during breaks.
But as the Mavericks went through an intense two-hour practice Tuesday, with players driving hard to the basket or diving on the floor to grab a loose ball, it all has started to feel normal again.
“It’s great to be out here again,” said Stuttley, a senior. “We have a schedule, it’s something we have to look forward to. It’s exciting.”
Minnesota State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams have been practicing for the last two weeks, getting tested three times per week for COVID-19. Many of the players have already spent time in quarantine, and now, there’s a sense of gratitude for the opportunity that is scheduled to begin Jan. 2 against Bemidji State.
“There’s so much uncertainty,” Minnesota State women’s basketball coach Emilee Thiesse said. “The players are so used to having a schedule, and it’s frustrating because a lot of things have been cancelled. This is the only time these kids leave their homes. We’re trying to be sympathetic because there’s so much that’s different.”
Even though the players are back in the routine of 20 hours per week, 2 1/2 hours per practice, there are many things that are different, especially when it comes to social interactions. There are no more team meals in the locker room. All team meetings are held in large rooms, with plenty of space to socially distance, or done virtually. Instead of one-on-one meetings in a coaches’ office, those discussions are now held at practice, on the court. Even though practices may get physical, time off the court is more isolated.
The season, once it does begin, will be shorter, with 16 regular-season games, 14 of which will be played to determine a division winner. The two-game series with each opponent will be played on consecutive nights at the same venue.
There will be no men’s and women’s doubleheaders. On weekends when the men’s team plays at Bresnan Arena, the women’s team will play on the road.
There likely will be no fans at the first games, but that could change.
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has cut its postseason tournament down to eight teams, and the national tournament will be cut from 64 teams to 48.
Everything is being done to increase the chances that a season will be conducted, with little interruption.
“It’s actually a relief to get on the court,” Minnesota State men’s basketball coach Matt Margenthaler said. “The first week was tough, getting the guys into shape again. We used to say it’s a marathon, not a sprint, but this year, it’s a sprint. We have to get the team ready to go by Jan. 2.”
The Mavericks’ teams will practice through Dec. 20 then take a seven-day break for the holidays. When the players return to campus, there will be testing and a week to get prepared for the much-delayed season opener.
“We’re living day to day,” Margenthaler said. “Everyday we get to practice, it’s a good day. We want to make the most out of every day because you don’t know what’s going to happen. The only approach you can take is that we’re going to have a season, and it starts on Jan. 2.”
The Mavericks’ season had ended in March before the pandemic brought an abrupt end to other schedules just a few days later. Now, the teams are planning to have a season, wary that any changes due to the pandemic could alter the schedule.
“It’s been such a crazy year,” Stuttley said. “It’s always been stressful to be a student-athlete, but our team has stayed positive and tried to control what we can control. It’s been a blessing to be on the court, playing basketball.”
