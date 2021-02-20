MANKATO — It came down to the final games of the regular season, but it looks like both the Minnesota State men's and women's basketball teams will play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament.
Minnesota State lost 99-93 to Concordia-St. Paul in the women's game at Bresnan on Saturday, while the Mavericks men's team won 93-89 at Concordia-St. Paul to clinch the playoff berth.
"We secured our spot in the tournament, based on our body of work," Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. "But that doesn't change our goals. Our goal isn't to just make it to the conference tournament. Our goal is to be in the NCAA tournament. Now we have to take care of business. We need to get consistency from our core 10 (players) on both ends of the floor."
In the women's game at Bresnan Arena, Concordia-St. Paul was able to shoot 47.1% and commit just 14 turnover to defeat the Mavericks, who had won 89-63 on Friday, also at Bresnan Arena.
The Mavericks made an 8-0 run late in the first quarter to lead 19-11, but Concordia-St. Paul started the second quarter with eight straight points. The Bears' largest lead was six before taking a 40-35 lead at halftime.
The Mavericks rallied in the thid quarter, tying the game at 55 on Joey Batt's 3-pointer, but the Bears were able to rebuild the lead to 66-60 at the end of the third quarter.
Concordia-St. Paul opened the lead to 73-62 with 8 minutes to play, but the Mavericks made a final run getting within five points in the final minute. However, the Bears were 15 of 19 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. They also advance to the Northern Sun tournament.
"This is one of the first times all year where our defense didn't bring it for us," Thiesse said. "We were always a step behind. Our offense kept us in the game, but our defense put too much pressure on our offense."
Batt ended up with a career-high 29 points, making 10 of 19 shots with 3 of 6 on 3-pointers. Rachel Shumski and Mikayla Nachazel each scored 15 points, while Brooke Tonsfeldt had 11 points and nine rebounds.
The women's team (9-6, 8-5 in South Division) will be the third or fourth seed in the South, which will be determined after Sunday's game. Concordia-St. Paul is the No. 2 seed.
"You have to be ready when you're playing the best teams in the league, and Concordia is one of those," Thiesse said. "The challenge of playing back-to-backs is when you have an advantage one night, you expect the great teams are going to make adjustments, and that's what they did today."
The Minnesota State men's team jumped ahead 15-2 in the first five minutes and still led 53-38 at halftime, shooting 61.1% from the field, including 8 of 13 from 3-point range.
Seven Minnesota State players scored at least five points in the opening half, led by Devonte Thedford with 10 points. Kelby Kramer had 12 rebounds in the first half, with six offensive boards.
The Mavericks led by as many as 22 in the second half before the Bears rallied, drawing within two in the final minute, before Minnesota State held on for the weekend sweep.
"I think we're playing better," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "This weekend was good for us. Today, we had a big lead and gave it up, but then we had to grind it out. It kind of reminds me of last year when we struggled to get into the conference tournament, and then we went on a nice run."
Thedford led Minnesota State with 24 points, and Ryland Holt had 20 points and six rebounds. Quincy Anderson had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Malik Willingham scored 11. Kramer finished with eight points and 17 rebounds, just two short of his career high.
The men's field hasn't been set, with two games still to be played Sunday. The Mavericks (10-6, 9-5 in South) can't be the No. 1 seed in the South but could end up second, third or fourth.
"We did what we had to do, and now we have a chance to win a conference championship," Margenthaler said.
The conference tournament begins Thursday at The Pentagon at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
