MANKATO -- The season continues for Minnesota State's men's and women's basketball teams this weekend at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament.
The Northern Sun regular season wrapped up Sunday, and pairings for the conference tournament were announced. All games will be played at The Pentagon at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, starting Thursday, with championship games Sunday.
The winner gets an automatic berth into the national tournament.
Minnesota State (10-6, 9-5 in South Division) is the No. 3 seed in the South for the men's tournament and will take on Minnesota State-Moorhead (9-3, 9-1), the second seed frorm the North, at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wayne State won the South title and No. 1 seed for the tournament, with Upper Iowa at No. 2. Despite losing Sunday to Wayne State, Augustana kept the No. 4 seed when Southwest Minnesota State upset Sioux Falls in overtime Sunday.
Northern State is the top seed in the North, followed by Minnesota State-Moorhead at 2, Minot State at 3 and St. Cloud State at 4.
Northern State will face Augustana at 4 p.m. Thursday, followed by Wayne State vs. St. Cloud State at 7 p.m.. On Friday, Upper Iowa takes on Minot State at 4 p.m., with Minnesota State and Minnesota State-Moorhead playing at 7.
The semifinals are scheduled for 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, with the championship game at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Minnesota State (9-6, 8-5) will be the No. 3 seed in the women's tournament and play St. Cloud State in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Friday.
Augustana won the South Division and the No. 1 seed, taking on Minnesota State-Moorhead in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Thursday. No. 2 seed Concordia-St. Paul will face Bemidji State at 10 a.m. Friday.
Minnesota Duluth, the No. 1 seed in the North, plays Sioux Falls at 10 a.m. Friday. Sioux Falls won in overtime Sunday against Southwest Minnesota State to claim the final spot.
Minnesota State and Sioux Falls tied at 8-5 in the South, but the Mavericks won the tiebreaker by winning 71-67 at Sioux Falls on Jan. 31.
The semifinals will be played at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, with the championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday.
