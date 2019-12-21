MANKATO — Led by Maddy Olson's 14 points, four Minnesota State players scored in double figures in an 84-79 NSIC victory over Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
The Mavericks trailed 46-43 at halftime and outscored the Golden Bears 41-33 in the second half.
Olson made 7 of 9 free throws, including four late in the game to seal the win.
Rachel Shumski had 11 points for Minnesota State. Taylor Drost and Tayla Stuttley each finished with 10 points. Joey Batt pulled down six rebounds. Kirstin Klitzke had eight points and five assists.
Sidney Wentland led Concordia with 17 points.
The Mavericks shot 42.9% from the field, including 6 of 18 from 3-point range. Minnesota State got 35 points from its bench, compared to 15 from Concordia's reserves.
The Mavericks (7-3, 4-2 in NSIC) plays again Jan. 3 at home against Minot State.
Mavericks 85, Golden Bears 68: Ryland Holt scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Minnesota State men defeated Concordia-St. Paul at Bresnan Arena.
Landon Wolfe finished with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Corvon Seales had 16 points and eight assists. Kevin Krieger had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Kelby Kramer had 10 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
The Mavericks led 43-30 at halftime, thanks to an 11-2 start to the game and an 8-0 run before the break.
Minnesota State shot 50.8% for the game, including 13 of 28 from 3-point range.
The Mavericks (5-7, 3-3 in NSIC) hosts Minot State on Jan. 3.
