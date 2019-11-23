MANKATO — Minnesota State shot 58.2% from the field and defeated Crown College 117-60 in a nonconference men's basketball game Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
The Mavericks led 60-27 at halftime, shooting 64.3% from the field.
Ryland Holt led Minnesota State with 23 points off the bench, which contributed 74 points. Malik Willingham had 17 points, and Franke Mack scored 12.
Starters Cameron Kirksey and Corvon Seales each had 16 points, and Kelby Kramer grabbed 11 rebounds. Seales was 4 of 5 on 3-pointers.
Crown, a Division III program from the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, was led by Timothy Wendel's 11 points.
The Mavericks (2-2) will play in Denver on Nov. 29-30, taking on Regis on Friday and Metro State on Saturday.
