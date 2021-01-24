MARSHALL -- Minnesota State used a 16-0 run late in the first half to build a lead, then outscored Southwest Minnesota State 49-36 in the second half to win 95-67 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball game Sunday.
It was the third straight victory for MSU, which swept the weekend road series.
"I think we're getting into a little rhythm," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "Today was a feel-good game for our team. We treated it like a business trip, and we knew after last night (a 60-40 victory) that we had to play better and we did."
Quincy Anderson led the Mavericks with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Malik Willingham finished with 17 points. Kelby Kramer and Brady Williams each tallied 13 points, and Landon Wolfe went 4 of 4 from 3-point range for 12 points. Ryland Holt scored 11 points, and Devonte Thedford had eight of his team's 22 assists.
"We played as a unit better than we have all season, which was great to see," Margenthaler said. "We made the extra pass many times, and we need to do that to be successful. Everyone wants to score, but when you pass the ball, everybody gets more opportunities to score. Hopefully, everyone saw that today."
Minnesota State shot 55.2% from the field, including 12 of 23 from 3-point range. The Mavericks also enjoyed a 40-26 advantage on the boards, with 12 offensive rebounds.
The Mavericks (6-2, 5-1 in South Division) host Sioux Falls (4-0) on Friday and Saturday. Sioux Falls hasn't played the last two weeks because of COVID-19 testing procedures.
"They have a very good team," Margenthaler said. "We're going to need to play extremely well both nights if we want to get a win."
