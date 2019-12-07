MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s basketball team won its game Friday but lost two of its top six players to injury, one of the season and another for a couple of weeks, possibly.
On Saturday, against an inspired, physical Sioux Falls team, the Mavericks were trying to figure out how to piece things together with some inexperienced players on the court.
“It was tough, losing two valuable players from our team,” senior Cameron Kirksey said. “We have to redo our chemistry, redo our lineups.”
Sioux Falls jumped ahead early and never trailed, defeating Minnesota State 86-81 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game Saturday at Bresnan Arena. Playing shorthanded, the Mavericks struggled early before finding some offensive rhythm in the second half.
“They punched us in the face early, and we didn’t respond,” Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. “Sioux Falls is a physical team, and every time we’ve played a physical team, we’ve backed down. It’s a mental thing. We need to be ready from the start.”
On Friday, in a 67-57 victory over Southwest Minnesota State, sophomore guard Tre Baumgardner suffered a gruesome knee injury and will be out for a long time. Junior forward Jamal Nixon then separated his shoulder in the second half, and he’ll be out for a couple of weeks.
Sioux Falls took advantage of turnovers to put together a 10-0 run early that made it 23-9. Kirksey had consecutive field goals, but the Cougars answered every run. Corvon Seales’ 3-pointer cut the margin to 42-28 at halftime.
Things got better for Minnesota State in the second half, and Kirksey’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 53-46 with 13 minutes remaining. Sioux Falls answered with another 9-0 run and still led by 14 with 3:30 to play. Kevin Krieger hit a pair of 3-pointers, and Seales scored seven points as Minnesota got within 5 at the final buzzer.
“The second half, we were a lot more aggressive,” Kirksey said. “We had some younger players step up, but when we made plays, (Sioux Falls) made plays right back.”
Kirksey ended up with 19 points, and Kevin Krieger scored 13. Seals had 12 points, with nine in the second half, and Ryland Holt also had 12 points. Kelby Kramer had 11 points and six rebounds.
The Mavericks shot 65.6% in the second half, 51.8% for the game, but 14 turnovers were too many. Sioux Falls had a 36-28 advantage in rebounding, with the Cougars scoring 44 points in the paint.
“We have not played with emotion, and I’m not sure why,” Margenthaler said. “We’re frustrated, but that’s when you need your senior leaders to step up.”
Minnesota State (3-5, 1-1 in Northern Sun) will play on the road next weekend, taking on Winona State on Friday and Upper Iowa on Saturday.
Sioux Falls women 66, MSU 61: The Mavericks led by one in the final minute, but 11th-rated Sioux Falls ended up with the Northern Sun victory at Bresnan Arena.
Rachel Shumski led Minnesota State with 13 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Joey Batt had 11 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 54 seconds to play.
Sioux Falls was 23 of 27 at the free-throw line, while the Mavericks were 13 of 23.
Minnesota State (4-2, 1-1) play at Winona State on Friday.
