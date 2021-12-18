MANKATO — Minnesota State had its chance to win at the end of regulation and didn't.
Southwest Minnesota State had its chance to win at the end of overtime and did.
"I think this one is going to haunt us for a while," sophomore Brady Williams said. "We need to get back to work. We got the shots we wanted. They'll start to fall."
The Mavericks made only 2 of 8 shots in the overtime, losing 71-69 to Southwest Minnesota State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball game Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
Southwest Minnesota State was only 4 of 11 in the extra period, but Kenny Byers banked in an elbow jumper with five seconds to play that was the game-winner.
"They're a tough team," Williams said. "We worked hard, but it came down to coming up with the loose balls. The effort was there, but some of the bounces didn't go our way."
The Mavericks reeled off seven straight, which included Malik Willingham's 3-pointer, to lead 25-18 with 6:20 to play in the first half.
But the Mustangs answered, using consecutive 3-pointers to start an 11-2 run to go up 37-29.
The Mavericks got the final to baskets of the half, capped by Brady Williams' putback at the buzzer to cut the lead to 37-33.
The Mavericks made 8 of their fist 11 shots in the second half, regaining the lead at 54-53. But the teams combined for only 17 points in the final 8:30.
Minnesota State had the final possession, but after Southwest Minnesota State used up its fouls, the Mavericks were forced into Quincy Anderson's contested 3-pointer that banked off the rim at the buzzer.
"We trust Quincy when he has his hands on the ball," Williams said. "Southwest defended us really well.
Devonte Thedford had five points in overtime, including a tying basket from the lane with 25 seconds remaining, but the Mustangs were able to get the winner in the final seconds.
"I thought we played a little tight at the end," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "When we're not getting baskets in transition, we struggled. Teams are sagging in on us, and we're getting the shots we want. We just need to start making them."
Willingham led the Mavericks with 15 points and four assists, and Williams had his second career double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Thedford finished with 11 points, and Kelby Kramer had 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.
The Mavericks shot just 37.5% for the game, including 7 of 26 from 3-point range. Minnesota State were plus-8 in rebounding, with 16 offensive rebounds. But second chances only totaled 14 points.
Minnesota State hosts a nonconference game with Dakota State on Monday before taking off nearly two weeks before resuming conference play Jan. 2 at home against Concordia-St. Paul.
"Nothing was won or lost tonight," Margenthaler said. "We need to get better, but I believe in this team."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.