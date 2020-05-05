MANKATO -- Minnesota State as made changes to its schedule for summer athletics camps, necessitated by COVID-19 pandemic.
Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman said that all camps scheduled for June are postponed and may be rescheduled later in the summer, depending on facility availability and considerations related to social distancing and other safety protocols. A decision on camps scheduled for July and August will be made on or around June 15.
Buisman said he's optimistic regarding the resumption of normal activities at Minnesota State for the fall semester. He said that classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 24 with traditional face-to-face instruction and all campus buildings open. He also is prepared for athletics to begin as scheduled in the fall, though contingencies are in place if necessary.
The Free Press
