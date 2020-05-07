MANKATO -- Minnesota State athletic department officials have made some operational changes for the summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and campus shutdown.
The season ticket sales and renewal process for Minnesota State athletics will be delayed until early June. The season ticket process begins this week with reservations though May 18, without a financial commitment. Beginning June 1, the ticket renewals will be accepted.
There will also be changes made to the golf fundraisers.
The Dean Trauger Men’s Golf Classic, originally set for June 1, has been rescheduled and will be held concurrently with the MSU Women’s Golf Classic on Monday, June 22.
The Touchdown Club Golf outing is still on as scheduled for Monday, June 15, but will also be subject to the social distancing and other adaptations. The Dan Meyer Blue Line Golf Classic is still on for Monday, July 20.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.