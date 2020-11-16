MANKATO -- Minnesota State announced Monday that no fans will be allowed into the arena for home men's and women's hockey games scheduled through the end of 2020.
The women's hockey team was scheduled to play Friday and Saturday against Minnesota Duluth at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, as well as Dec. 17-18 against Bemidji State.
There will be no fans for a men's hockey series against Bemidji State (Nov. 27-28) and Northern Michigan (Dec. 11-12).
The policy will be reevaluated before the teams resume play in January, with the women's second-half schedule yet to be determined and the men's home series vs. Michigan Tech on Jan. 8-9.
All Minnesota State men's and women's hockey games are available online via the FloHockey subscription service. Fans can listen on KTOE 1420-AM during home and road games, and home games are available on Charter-Spectrum channel 826.
The Free Press
