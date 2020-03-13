When it was first reported that Utah Jazz' Rudy Gobert had tested positive for coronavirus, Minnesota State men's and women's track field coach Mike Turgeon, along with wrestling coach Jim Makovsky figured they were in for a wild 24 hours.
Turgeon, who was at the NCAA Division II indoor national meet in Birmingham, Alabama with 18 athletes, was watching ESPN in his hotel room with his assistants when news of the diagnosis broke.
"It seemed like all they were doing was showing it," Turgeon said of the network's coverage. "We wondered if it would have a trickle-down effect."
The track team left Mankato at 5 a.m. Wednesday and arrived in Birmingham at 3 p.m. The Mavericks then practiced on site that afternoon, fully expecting to compete on Friday and Saturday.
That's when the dominos began to fall.
Prior to Gobert's positive test Wednesday night, Turgeon was informed the meet would be held with limited family and friends in attendance.
Thursday morning, Turgeon received an email that there would be no access for family members due to the large scope of a track and field meet.
At that point Turgeon was still hopeful, but then a notification on his Apple Watch informed him that each of the Power Five conferences had canceled their basketball tournaments.
"At that point it crossed my mind," Turgeon said. "We may not have a championship that makes it through Saturday. I thought we still might get Friday in but wasn't sure."
Then at 3:27 p.m., Turgeon got the email making it official: The NCAA had canceled its championships for all winter and spring sports.
But Turgeon just quickly skimmed that email, as he had to address his athletes. The final blow came 15 minutes later when Turgeon's assistants informed him the outdoor championships would be wiped out as well.
"The indoor season affected 18 people," Turgeon said. "The outdoor season will affect 138 people."
One of the athletes who lost a chance to compete was 2015 Mankato West graduate Logan Bristol.
Bristol, a fifth-year senior, was seeded-ninth in the 60-meter hurdles. He had a shot to be in the top eight and earn All-American honors, a goal that had driven him for years.
"I've been in track for eight years of my life, and I've fallen in love with the sport. I've been through so much just to get here," Bristol said. "A lot of my teammates, including myself were in tears. We just couldn't believe it."
For Makovsky and his four wrestlers, the situation was different, as they only had to travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the NCAA Division II wrestling championships.
The Mavericks left campus at 10 a.m. Thursday and had only been in town two hours before the news broke.
Makovsky was immediately skeptical when he learned of Gobert's diagnosis from his Twitter feed.
"I went to bed not optimistic, but hopeful," Makovsky said. "Then when we got up and started seeing things canceled like crazy. ... I didn't want to talk to the guys about it, but they have access to the same Twitter stuff I do. I just didn't know how much they were following it."
Makovsky took part in a coaches meeting from 1-3 p.m. once he arrived in Sioux Falls. While the purpose of the meeting wasn't to address concerns about coronavirus, Makovsky said a feeling of doubt slowly crept into the room as the rest of the sports world was shutting down. He learned of the cancelation 10 minutes after the meeting was completed.
"When you look into your guys' eyes in the van on the way home, that hurts," Makovsky said. "I was really proud of how they handled it. Our guys don't mope."
As both programs look ahead, the situation has quickly transcended sports. Many students will now be taking online classes when they return from an extended spring break, as concerns over the virus continue to mount.
For Turgeon, seeing his athletes through that adjustment is now the most important thing.
"For a lot of these students, track and field is what they're very passionate about. They train 15-18 hours a week and live for it," Turgeon said. "Suddenly, that's been taken away from them."
Adversity training is something Makovsky's wrestlers do every day. It's something he knows will serve them well on the mat — but more importantly, in real life. He views the events of this weekend as a continuation of that training.
"I like to think that we coach from the inside out. We coach the man, not the athlete," Makovsky said. "They become better athletes because of that."
Added qualifier Trenton McManus: "This is just another thing that we're going to have to overcome. We're going to have to take a lesson out of the madness."
Kyle Rathman, Trevor Turriff, McManus and Louie Sanders were the four who didn't get to wrestle.
Athletes who didn't get to compete for the No. 4 women's track and field team included: Makayla Jackson, Jacey Simmons, Mackenzie Woodard, Kaylee Jensen, Katie Taylor, Autumn Santos, Crystal Malone and Rose Gaye.
Bristol, Bryant Brown, Deveyonn Brown, Caleb Kath, Connor McCormick, Max DePrenger, Josh Phelps, Kyle Mason, Leroy Kwateh and Drew Lewison didn't get to compete for the No. 13 men's team.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
