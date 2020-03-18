During this week in March, Minnesota State men’s basketball coach Matt Margenthaler and his staff would usually be spread out across the Midwest, watching high-school state tournaments or junior college playoff games with an eye on potential recruits.
But with those events canceled, he’s had to find other ways to evaluate and stay in contact with potential future Mavericks.
“This is uncharted territory,” Margenthaler said. “But we’re all in the same boat. You just don’t know what the future is. You have (high-school) seniors who haven’t signed. There are transfers that haven’t signed. I’m sure their anxiety is high because nobody knows what’s going to happen.”
Because of emergency plans to combat the spread of coronavirus, the NCAA, Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and Minnesota State have enacted various limitations on the ability for coaches to engage possible recruits, including bans on in-person contact, out-of-state travel and on-campus visits, at least through April 15. It’s caused uncertainty for coaches and athletes who are trying to figure out what college athletics will look like in six months.
The bulk of recruiting for next season has already been done. In the fall, Margenthaler signed four high-schoolers: forward Brady Williams of Dover-Eyota; forward Mason Muller of Petersburg, Illinois; forward Tyrell Stuttley of Onalaska, Wisconsin; and guard Keaton Ferris of Kaukauna, Wisconsin.
But he’d like to add one or more players to next season’s roster and start the process of building the 2021 class of recruits. April is a big month for transfers, and AAU tournaments, which are popular spots for college coaches, would be starting soon. All of that is on hold.
“I’m glad we were able to get four signed early,” Margenthaler said.
This week would have been devoted to season-ending meetings with players, evaluating who will be back next season and laying out the offseason plans. There would have been individual workouts through the end of the semester, with regular weight training and conditioning.
But with no students allowed on campus, those meetings will be held online using Skype.
“We’ll see what happens in those meetings,” Margenthaler said. “It could change everything.”
Minnesota State’s women’s basketball team made a four-win improvement this season, coming within one basket of advancing to the championship game of the Northern Sun tournament. With only two seniors on the roster, and the younger players embracing the fullcourt, defense-first style that was so successful, there was plenty of momentum built heading into the offseason.
Some of that is lost with the current conditions, but coach Emilee Thiesse is confident that her team will remain self-motivated in the absence of coach-led individual workouts and training.
“I feel like we have an advantage because we have so many veterans who are leaders,” Thiesse said. “Our kids are gym rats. We have a lot of leadership.”
Thiesse said her recruiting for next season is over. The Mavericks signed forward Emily Russo on New Prague; guard Taylor Theusch of Fountain City, Wisconsin; guard Grace Mueller of Mequon, Wisconsin; and forward Ali Hunstad of Zumbrota-Mazzeppa last fall.
But this is a time in which she and her staff are contacting the 2021 recruits. She said she already has one commitment and would normally have another in mid-May, with more coming later in the summer. She said she talked to one recruit who was going with the flow, while another who had many questions, some of which can’t be answered at this time.
The coaches were able to watch one day of the Minnesota state tournament but had planned to go to state tournaments in Wisconsin and South Dakota, which didn’t happen. With the possibility that the virus will cause continued disruption into the summer, Thiesse said she’s not sure how recruiting will go.
“It’s either going to go really fast, as some players take their offer early, or it’s going to drag out into July and August when maybe we can have campus visits,” she said. “We’ve already got our foot in the door on some recruits and had some campus visits, so I think we’re in great shape.”
