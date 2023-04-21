By Kevin Dudley
Minnesota State assistant women’s hockey coach Shari Dickerman had the goal of winning a medal in a major world tournament in her playing days nearly 20 years ago.
Dickerman, who played goalie for MSU from 2000-04, was an All-American as a senior in 2004. She had a chance of making Team USA for the world championships in 2004 and 2005, as well as the 2006 Olympic Games, but the national team only took two goaltenders for major tournaments in that era.
Dickerman ended up being the last goalie cut for all three tournaments, and watched as her teammates and friends won medals, including gold at the 2005 world championships.
“It was something I never really thought I would have the opportunity to do once my playing career ended,” she said.
Dickerman finally got her medal Sunday night, as Team USA topped Canada 6-3 in the title game of the World Championships at Brampton, Ontario, to win gold.
Dickerman was an assistant coach for the team, while MSU volunteer goaltending coach Alli Altmann was the club’s goaltending coach.
“This was definitely a full-circle moment and something that I didn’t anticipate being in the cards for me,” Dickerman said. “When I thought back and reflected a little bit after we won gold, it was pretty special.”
The United States overcame three one-goal deficits and scored four unanswered goals in the third period to get the win. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Team USA in gold medal games, as Canada won the 2021 and 2022 world championships, as well as the 2022 Olympics.
The rivalry between the nations is always fierce, so winning the tournament on Canadian soil made the victory even more fulfilling.
“I was sitting up in the press box ... we got that open-netter and we’re trying to run down to celebrate with the team,” Altmann said. “To see all these red (jerseys) leaving the building as we’re trying to get down to the ice level, it was definitely kind of a sweet moment. It was surreal.”
Dickerman and Altmann have each coached various teams and camps for USA Hockey in the past. It’s always great to come away with a medal, but the learning experience is also invaluable.
“I think in any career when you’re surrounded by the best of the best, you’re naturally just going to soak up everything,” Altmann said. “Being around the top goaltenders ... it definitely makes me a better coach.”
The two now need to figure out what to do with the medal.
Altmann, who has won several medals in the past at other tournaments, has a routine of always getting a picture with the goaltenders from the tournament and putting it with the medal. She hopes to get them all on a wall next to each other at some point.
Dickerman said she carried her medal around for a few days to show it off around campus, and jokingly noted that some of the Canadians didn’t seem as happy to say congrats.
“I’ll have to find a good spot at home and make a little tiny shrine to that opportunity,” Dickerman said. “That’s something that might not come around again.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.