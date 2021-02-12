HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — There must just be something about the second period for the Minnesota State men's hockey team.
After another relatively slow start, the Mavericks scored four goals in the middle frame to cruise past Alabama-Huntsville 5-0 in a WCHA game Friday night. MSU scored three second-period goals in a 4-1 win over UAH on Thursday.
On the season, the Mavericks have now outscored opponents 28-8 in the second period. In the first and third periods combined, MSU has scored 31 times.
The fourth line started the flurry at 6:23 of the second, when Ondrej Pavel got an offensive zone steal and slid a backhand pass to Ryan Sandelin, who fired a snapshot home.
Todd Burgess scored MSU's next two goals, the second of which came on the power play after Burgess received a nice pass from Reggie Lutz. Jake Jaremko also assisted on the play.
The MSU power play made it 5-0 when Nathan Smith fired a cross-ice pass to Julian Napravnik, who ripped home a one-time bomb. On the weekend, the MSU power play went 4-for-10.
MSU outshot the Chargers 36-16. MSU goaltender Dryden McKay got his eighth shutout of the season and the 22nd of his career.
For MSU, Dallas Gerads also scored, while Jaremko finished with two assists. Napravnik had a goal and two assists.
MSU (13-2-1, 10-0) is scheduled to play a WCHA series Feb. 19-20 at Ferris State.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.