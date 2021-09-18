MANKATO — It’s not fair to compare this Minnesota State football team to the one that went to the national championship game in 2019.
For one thing, every year is different, given some players graduate and others join the program. Plus, there’s that 20-month break from Division II football caused by the pandemic, which created a lot of uncertainty.
But it’s inevitable that the Mavericks, who have enjoyed a solid decade of success in football, will be expected to win big, and with style points.
“I don’t look back to 2019,” running back Kaleb Sleezer said. “This is a whole different team with a whole different standard. We came together as a team today and executed to the best of our ability.”
Minnesota State broke open a close game with three touchdowns in the final 21 minutes to defeat Bemidji State 45-24 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football game Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium. The Mavericks never trailed but were tied four times before breaking things open in the second half.
“I thought we stayed focused on the task at hand and what was in front of us,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “It felt like we wanted it more, and we had more gas in the tank at the end.”
The teams traded field goals on their first drives, but the Mavericks’ defense scored when Ty’Shonan Brooks made an interception at the 50 and raced into the end zone. Luke Williams’ PAT put the Mavericks up 10-3.
Bemidji State tied the game at 10, but the Mavericks went back on top early in the second quarter on Christian Vasser’s 1-yard run.
Again, Bemidji State answered with a touchdown. With just seven seconds before halftime, Hayden Ekern passed 4 yards to Nyles Williams to put Minnesota State up 24-17 at halftime.
“That was huge,” Hoffner said. “In hindsight, I think that might have been the beginning of us taking over.”
Bemidji State scored on the opening drive of the third quarter to tie the game for the fourth time, but Minnesota State was able to score the next two touchdowns to finally establish a two-score lead. Ekowa scored on a 7-yard run at the end of a six-play, 67-yard drive, then after a defensive stop, Ekowa scored on a 1-yard sneak to make it 38-24 early in the fourth quarter.
The Mavericks took advantage of a roughing-the-punter penalty to add to the lead as Sleezer ran in from 16 yards and a 45-24 lead. Sleezer finished with 114 yards on 19 carries for his second 100-yard game of the season. He had just 25 yards on 9 rushes in last week’s loss at Minnesota Duluth.
“It was really important to bounce back quickly,” he said. “If we had lost this, I don’t need to talk about that ... We had a players-only meeting on Sunday, and we knew what we had to do. We had to take time to flush it and get reenergized and get better.”
The Mavericks finished with 540 yards of offense, with 288 yards rushing. Ten different players had at least one carry as the Mavericks had more than 19 minutes more in possession time.
Bemidji State attempted 61 passes, completing only 25 with several balls dropped by receivers. The Mavericks also had nine pass breakups and two interceptions.
“It’s about making each other accountable, and everybody doing their job,” said linebacker Eli Thomas, who had an interception. “I think we have things going in the right direction.”
The Mavericks (2-1) play at Minot State on Saturday.
“I thought we took a stride this week, and I think the players feel that way, too,” Hoffner said. “But we still have a long way to go.”
