TUCSON, ARIZ. — The Minnesota State handball team repeated as champions last weekend at the 70th annual United States Handball Association’s national tournament.
The Mavericks scored 4,481 points to outpace rival Missouri State, who scored 4,332.
The Mavericks men's team repeated as national champions. Shane Dunne placed first, while Mark Doyle and Ray Ure tied for third. Luis Mendez placed 13th and Joseph Lallier and David Ceaglske tied for 21st.
The Mavericks women were runner-up for the second consecutive year, losing to Missouri State 2,204-2,180. Clodagh Munroe placed second, Maddie Charbonneau finished 21st, Kate Holtmeier and Delaney Conrad tied for 25th, and Carmen Skyberg, Maddy Fagerland and Kiaya Hoffner tied for 41st.
The Mavericks had six players named to All-America teams: Dunne, Doyle, Ure, Mendez, Munroe and Charbonneau.
Conrad earned the Most Improved award for the women's player who improved the most spots from last year’s tournament.
Dunne, Doyle and Munroe received $2,500 Mardak scholarships from the United States Handball Association. Mardak scholarships are awarded to collegiate handball players who teach handball to youth and/or new college handball players.
