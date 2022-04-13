MANKATO — The Minnesota State men's hockey team dominated the final CCHA monthly awards, which were announced by the league Wednesday.
Junior Brendan Furry was named the CCH forward of the month after recording three goals and five assists in March and April. He had at least one point in all six games in March and assisted on Nathan Smith's game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over Notre Dame in regional championship game.
Furry was named to the East Regional all-tournament team.
Sophomore Akito Hirose was named the defenseman of the month, scoring five points in eight games. He was also named to the regional all-tournament team.
Senior Dryden McKay was named the goaltender of the month. The Hobey Baker Award winner was 7-1-0 in March and April, helping his team win the CCHA Mason Cup playoffs and reach the national championship game.
McKay recorded a 1.28 goals-against average and .933 save percentage, including one shutout during Minnesota State's postseason run. He was named the regional tournament MVP.
McKay was named the CCHA goaltender of the month in four of the six months this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.