St. Thomas figures to be the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s next great in-state rival sometime in the not-too-distant future.
The teams, now both in the CCHA after St. Thomas made the jump to Division l this season, are only about a 90-minute drive apart, which should add to the intensity that’s already present in all of Minnesota’s in-state rivalries.
“St. Thomas brings a lot to the CCHA, from the administration on down,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said.
MSU won 9-0 in the first meeting between the schools since 1996-97 on Thursday night at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The game was played in front of 3,875 fans.
“I think it’s going to be a really good rivalry, just like we have with Bemidji (State),” MSU forward Reggie Lutz said. “As the years go on, this rivalry is going to get more and more intense.”
For a third straight game, the Mavericks started quickly.
Wyatt Aamodt got MSU on the board, burying a one-timer from the point at 3:14 of the first period. It was the MSU captain’s first goal and point of the season.
“With Wyatt being the leader that he’s been for us, being our captain, I’m sure there’s been some ribbing with him having goose eggs as far as goals and assists,” Hastings said with a laugh. “He’s done so many unsung things for our team this year.”
About 10 minutes later, the Mavericks took control, scoring three times in just 56 seconds, the quickest MSU has scored three goals in the Division l era.
Ryan Sandelin made it 2-0 at 13:24, which was followed by goals from Lucas Sowder and Julian Napravnik, at 13:42 and 14:20, respectively.
The Mavericks have now scored 10 first-period goals in their last three games, after struggling to score early two weekends ago at Ferris State.
On Sowder’s goal, Lutz recorded an assist, which was the 100th point of his career. He became the 16th player in the Division l era to reach the milestone.
Lutz, a fifth-year senior, made the decision to use his COVID-season to return to MSU.
“It’s hard to do, to be able to put up that many points in a career,” Hastings said. “He’s a guy you love seeing at the rink every day ... we’re really happy that he’s wearing our jersey this year.”
After the game, Lutz credited all the teammates that helped him reach the milestone, but he gave special recognition to MSU graduate and fellow Elk River native Jake Jaremko.
“I’ve played with Jake Jaremko a lot through my years here,” Lutz said. “I think at least probably about half of them were assisted (by him) or to him.
“I think a lot of the guys were more excited than I was for that. It was awesome to see the guys’ reaction, and it was a special night.”
It was more of the same in the second, with Nathan Smith quickly getting MSU on the board at 1:21 on a great feed from Jake Livingstone. Smith then got his second of the game to make it 5-0 at 8:54. The Mavericks took a 6-0 lead into the third.
Smith finished with two goals and an assist, while Napravnik and Jake Livingstone each finished with a goal and two assists.
Sowder, Sandelin, Bennett Zmolek and Ondrej Pavel each finished with a goal and an assist. Lutz and Brendan Furry, both added two assists. Andy Carroll was +7 in the game.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 38-13. Dryden McKay made 13 saves for MSU to record his 28th career shutout.
The Mavericks (10-3, 6-1 in CCHA) finish their series with the Tommies at 7:07 p.m. Saturday at Mendota Heights.
