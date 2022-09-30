MANKATO — Kelsey King scored the lone goal for the Minnesota State women's hockey team, as the Mavericks fell 2-1 to No. 1 Ohio State in their season-opener Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
King got the Mavericks on the board first at 3:15 of the opening period. The Buckeyes scored the eventual game-winner at 1:50 of the second.
Shots on goal favored Ohio State 32-16. Lauren Barbro made 30 saves for the Mavericks.
MSU (0-1) finishes its series with the Buckeyes at noon Saturday at the Event Center.
