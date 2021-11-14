BEMIDJI — The Minnesota State women’s soccer team had not trailed in a match since Sept. 19, but eight minutes into Sunday’s match, the Mavericks were down 1-0.
“To have that happen in one of the biggest moments, to go down less than 10 minutes into the match, I think we showed a lot of poise and overcame adversity,” coach Brian Bahl said. “It was a great day, a wild game, for sure. The ladies battled back and found a way to get it done.”
Third-seed Minnesota State defeated top-seed Bemidji State 4-2 to win the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament for the fifth straight season and earn the automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.
Bemidji State won the conference regular-season title. The two teams tied at 2 during a match on Sept. 24.
The Mavericks, who have won nine conference tournament titles since 2008, extended their unbeaten streak to 16 matches, while handing the Beavers their first loss of the season.
After falling behind in the eighth minute, freshman Maille Mathis scored a pair of unassisted goals to put Minnesota ahead 2-1 at halftime.
Sophie Eskierka scored her first college goal, putting the Mavericks ahead by two points in the 70th minute. After Bemidji State cut the lead to 3-2, Allie Williams scored on a free kick in the 83rd minute to seal the win.
“We got some goals from younger players, which is good,” Bahl said. “It’s nice that we don’t have to rely on Jenny (Vetter). Bemidji is an attacking team, and our back line did a great job.”
Mackenzie Rath made five saves, allowing the first goals since Oct. 29, a streak of 397:27 minutes.
The Mavericks had 12 shots on goal.
Mathis was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, while Jenny Vetter, Allie Williams, Rath and Kelly Friedrich each were named to the all-tournament team.
The Mavericks (17-2-2) will find out the pairing for the NCAA tournament on Monday.
“Our goal every year is to win the regular-season championship and win the tournament championship,” Bahl said. “It’s fantastic to win five of these in a row, and it’s nice to hold a trophy before we get started in the NCAA.”
