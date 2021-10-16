DULUTH — The challenging three-week schedule of nonconference games is over, and Minnesota State won four of six games.
It’s a start.
“We learned we can play from behind and win,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. “We also learned that if you fall behind a team that defends very well, you can lose that one, too.”
Michigan scored with less than five minutes to play and defeated Minnesota State 3-2 in the championship game of the Ice Breaker tournament Saturday.
To start the season, the Mavericks swept a pair of games at UMass, the defending national champion and No. 1-rated team in the preseason poll. Last weekend, the Mavericks split a home series with St. Cloud State, which was No. 1 in one of the two national polls.
During the Ice Breaker, the Mavericks defeated No. 10 Providence 5-2 on Friday before facing No. 3 Michigan on Saturday.
“We had an opportunity to win the game, with the lead going into the third period,” Hastings said. “We have to learn from that. We had our opportunities, but the thing I like about this team is that we have a lot of room to grow.”
After a scoreless first period, in which the Mavericks had an 8-2 advantage in shots on goal, Michigan converted a power-play goal in the first minute of the second period.
The Mavericks finally scored at 13:55 when Julian Napravnik took assists from Nathan Smith and Cade Borchardt. Napravnik has at least one point in all six games this season.
In the final minute of the second period, Ryan Sandelin scored a power-play goal, with assists from Akito Hirose and Lucas Sowder to put the Mavericks on top.
Michigan got the tying goal at 4:20 of the third period, the scored the winner at 15:40.
“I thought we defended really well, but we gave them just a little hole on that last rush. A team that good is going to make you pay, and they did.”
Minnesota State had a 29-19 advantage in shots on goal. Dryden McKay made 16 saves.
The Mavericks were 1 of 5 on the power play, 2 of 10 in the two games in the tournament.
The Mavericks (4-2) are off until beginning CCHA play Oct. 29-30 against Northern Michigan at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
“We haven’t been home much, so we’ll get a couple days’ rest and get back after it,” Hastings said. “We need to focus on taking care of some of the other things, like academics and getting healthy for league play. With these first six games, we’ve given ourselves a chance, and now we have to do our business in the league.”
