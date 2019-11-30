DENVER — The Minnesota State men’s basketball team lost 75-72 to Metropolitan State at the Hilton Garden Inn Denver Cherry Creek Classic Saturday.
After trailing 39-29 at halftime, the Mavericks were able to battle back, but fell in the final minutes. They took a 72-68 lead with 1:46 remaining, but the Roadrunners went on to score the final seven points of the game.
Cameron Kirksey finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Mavericks. Corvon Seales scored 18 points. Minnesota State shot 46.6 percent from the field, compared to 42 percent for the Roadrunners.
The Mavericks (2-4) host Southwest Minnesota State at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.