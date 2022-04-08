BOSTON — Longtime Minnesota State hockey fans Steve and Kristin Baty had a decision to make: see their beloved Mavericks play in the Frozen Four, or replace the ugly holes in their deck.
They had been monitoring prices for flights to Boston since MSU won the East regional, but with four children and tickets ranging from $500-1000, it just didn't seem feasible.
However, after watching MSU's national semifinal victory from Mankato Thursday night, the Batys just couldn't stay away.
The deck could wait.
"Every single goal, it was like, 'we're going.' Then the next goal — 'we've got to go,'" Kristin said. "As soon as they won it was kind of a no-brainer. 'We're going to take an adventure.'"
Added Steve: "We pushed pause on the deck. Who cares, we've got holes in the deck, it doesn't matter … (Thursday) night when things were looking really good, we were just like 'we've got to go.'"
The Batys piled into the car Friday morning, starting the 22-hour pilgrimage to Boston. They were to stay in Buffalo Friday night before completing the drive Saturday.
While the Batys are season ticket holders who routinely see MSU games, Thursday was the first one Stanislav Pavel had been to in-person.
Stanislav, the father of MSU sophomore center Ondrej Pavel, hasn't been able to make the trip from his home in Prague in the Czech Republic due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.
It's the first time he's seen Ondrej since he started college, and they've been able to spend some time seeing the sights together in Boston.
He joked that Pavel, who also played junior hockey in the United States, gets more American every time he sees him.
The hug was the tip-off this time.
"I received an American-type hug, so I was surprised," Stanislav said with a laugh. "Your hug is more friendly or warmer. A handshake is typical for us."
As game time drew closer on Thursday, MSU fans packed The Greatest Bar, a designated MSU hangout just blocks from TD Garden.
The second floor had a lounge for former MSU players filled with familiar faces from the past.
Johnny McInnis, a 2014 MSU graduate, lives in the Boston Area, and several of his former teammates made the trip out to visit and stay with him while watching their alma mater.
Josh Nelson (2010-14) and Chase Grant (2010-15) each marveled at the amount of fan support the program has gained in the years since they've been gone.
"I'm excited to see more purple sweaters every time I fly into Minnesota now, and not all the maroon and gold," Grant said with a laugh.
It'll be even busier Saturday night, as more fans like the Batys make their way to Boston.
They're all hoping to go home with a national title, and there's a lot of confidence coming off a dominant win and in the midst of an 18-game winning streak.
"It's been a long grind coming up and we've earned every single bit," Nelson said. "It's just one more step."
Added 10-year-old Eli Baty: "We're going to win. We have the best team in the country."
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
