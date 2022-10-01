ST. PAUL — Camden Dean passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another Saturday as Minnesota State defeated Concordia-St. Paul 25-15 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football game.
"We did enough to win a football game today," Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffer said. "We seem to be a team that let's things happen early in games, then respond to things, instead of being a team that initiates things and goes after it with gusto."
Concordia-St. Paul controlled the field position for most of the first half, and Trey Vaval blocked a field goal early in the second quarter to keep the game scoreless.
On the next possession, the Mavericks drove 82 yards in nine plays, with Dean passing 7 yards to Gabe Hagen for the first touchdown. Damian Chowaniec made the PAT for a 7-0 lead with 6:33 to play before halftime.
The Bears made another long drive, but again, Vaval blocked a short field goal to maintain the 7-0 lead at halftime.
"Our defense was phenomenal in the first half," Hoffner said. "They had the ball inside the 20 twice and didn't get any points, which was a big factor in this game."
Concordia-St. Paul tied the game in the third quarter, but the Mavericks went back on top on the next possession. After a short punt, the Mavericks scored on an eight-play drive, capped by a 5-yard pass from Dean to Jake Cicero. Dean ran the two-point conversion for a 15-7 lead with 2:03 to play in the third quarter.
Chowaniec added a 41-yard field goal early inn the fourth quarter to make it 18-7.
Dean scored the clinching touchdown on a 1-yard run to make it 25-7 with 6:48 to play.
Concordia-St. Paul scored a touchdown in the final minutes of the game.
Dean completed 7 of 16 passes for 100 yards and rushed for 67 yards. Quarterback Hayden Ekern, who was injured in the first half of the season-opener at Bemidji State, returned for a few series. He completed 6 of 9 passes for 69 yards, and he ran once for 2 yards.
"It was good to see Hayden back on the field, even in a limited basis," Hoffner said.
The Mavericks had a season-high 194 yards rushing.
Peyton Conrad and Dakota Smith each made seven tackles to lead the defense.
"If you look at the first four games, this was our most dominant game, even if it didn't feel like it at times," Hoffner said. "There were times when we had a stranglehold on our opponent, and then we let them back in the game."
The Mavericks (4-1) go on the road again next week, playing at Wayne State (4-1) on Saturday.
