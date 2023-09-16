The Free Press
MINOT, N.D. — The Minnesota State football team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 52-25 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference road win over Minot State Saturday afternoon.
MSU led 28-7 at the end of the first quarter, with quarterback Hayden Ekern throwing touchdown passes to Shen Butler-Lawson and Isaiah Emanuel. Ekern finished the game 15 of 26 with 225 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Butler-Lawson finished with 15 carries for 99 rushing yards and two scores, while Sam Backer added 62 rushing yards on 13 carries with a touchdown. Gabe Hagen also scored a rushing touchdown and made four receptions for 39 yards.
Defensively, Khai West and Luke Mulder each had a sack and a forced fumble for the Mavericks.
MSU out-gained Minot State 453-290.
The Mavericks (3-0, 3-0 in NSIC) will host Concordia-St. Paul at 1 p.m. Saturday.
