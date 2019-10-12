The Free Press
ABERDEEN, S.D. — Snow and wind didn’t slow down the Minnesota State football team, which collected 495 yards of offense in a 39-7 victory over Northern State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game Saturday.
“The early part of the game, I thought (Northern State) did a nice job, and we shot ourselves in the foot,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “We didn’t come out with a lot of pizzazz, but we played better as the game went along.”
A blocked punt set up Minnesota State’s first score, which came on a 26-yard pass from Ryan Schlichte to Shane Zylstra. The lead grew to 16-0 when the same duo combined on a 10-yard scoring pass.
J.D. Ekowa threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Schmidt to cap the first-half scoring, putting the Mavericks up 22-0.
The Mavericks, which have won 30 straight conference games, led 29-0 early in the second half on Nate Gunn’s 1-yard run before Northern State capitalized on a turnover for its only score. The Mavericks’ defense has allowed only 30 points in the last five games.
Ashton Garner’s 25-yard field goal and another 1-yard touchdown run by Gunn pushed the lead to 39-7 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Mavericks rushed for 246 yards and passed for 249 yards, while the defense held Northern State to just 126 yards of offense.
Zylstra, who had eight catches for 220 yards and three touchdowns last week against Minnesota Duluth, followed up with another big game, grabbing seven passes for 163 yards. Gunn rushed for 69 yards, only the sixth time in his career that he’s been held under 100 yards rushing.
Brayden Thomas led the Mavericks defense with five tackles and a fumble recovery, while Nick Foss blocked a punt. Spencer Hermus made an interception.
“We played a ton of guys on defense, and that’s how we’ll go for a while,” Hoffner said. “We had Nate on a snap count today, and when he reached his snap total, we pulled him out.”
Minnesota State (6-0) returns to Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday to face Mary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.