MANKATO — Playing in near-perfect weather, the No. 3-ranked Minnesota State football team turned in a nearly perfect performance Saturday afternoon in blasting Mary 74-17 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game in front of 3,246 fans at sun-drenched Blakeslee Stadium.
The Mavericks amassed 673 total yards in racking up the most points in team history, breaking the mark of 73 set in a victory over Upper Iowa in the 2013 season. Seven players found their way into the end zone with senior wide receivers Justin Arnold and Shane Zylstra and junior running back Justin Taormina each scoring twice.
“I am proud we had the opportunity to play all of our football players,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “I am also proud of our effort and our first class way of playing football in doing things the right way. It’s nice to give everyone an opportunity to play when they work just as hard as the starters. All of our players contributed in a big fashion.
“Whether it was our seniors or redshirt freshmen and everybody in between, they all played hard and they all played together. It wasn’t mistake free and no one is perfect, but we put our best foot forward. Our coaches are putting the players in a position to make plays, and they’re making it magical and memorable, whether it’s scoring or stopping the opponent.”
Minnesota State (7-0) began its barrage on the second play of the contest when junior defensive back Cade Johnson stepped in front of Logan Nelson’s pass and scooted 26 yards down the right sideline. Nelson then engineered an eight-play, 75-yard drive on the next Marauders’ possession to tie things on Bryan Lumsden’s 3-yard touchown run.
“I was the free player and was able to cut under it,” Johnson said. “We all played together as one and executed the game plan we put in. We put a lot of confidence in our coaches and just go out and do what we do — play fast and play physical.”
Senior quarterback Ryan Schlichte, who ended up 8 of 13 for 104 yards and two scores, then tossed a 32-yard scoring strike to Zylstra to began a run of 50 consecutive points for the Mavericks. Nelson then suffered a game-ending injury on Mary’s next possession before Arnold’s 41-yard TD scamper, where he cut back on a sweep right, and a 26-yard TD reception expanded the margin to 29-7 after one quarter.
“Our offense was very well balanced,” said Arnold, who caught four passes for 42 yards and rushed three times for 55 yards. “We had a good game plan, and we executed it extremely well. We had all 11 guys on the same page and that’s what helped us put up all those points today.”
Senior Parrish Marrow ripped of an electrifying 92-yard punt return before Zylstra’s 6-yard scoring run and senior tailback Nate Gunn’s 58-yard TD burst stretched the Mavericks’ cushion to 50-7 at halftime. Minnesota State’s reserves continued its dominance over the final 30 minutes as Taormina broke free on scoring runs of 41 and 26 yards.
“It was all facets of the game for us today,” Schlichte said. “Cade got s off with that pick six, and then we got big plays from both our offense and special teams. Everybody knows we pound the rock so it was nice to come out and throw it around a little bit, too. Our guys up front do a great job with both pass and run blocking so it as fun to move it around a little bit.
“Everybody puts in the same amount of work so it was great to see a lot guys come out and show it at Blakeslee Stadium. Those scout team guys mean the world to us, and it’s cool to see them come in and succeed. ... It’s awesome to see the development throughout the program because they’ll be the ones to keep things going in the future.”
Minnesota State had 10 different ball carriers generate 460 yards rushing with Gunn gaining 118 on just seven carries and Taormina rambling for 91 yards in seven tries. Kaleb Sleezer rushed 10 times for 68 yards and scored on a 1-yard run. Zylstra, who is within 70 yards of the career receiving record, hauled in three passes for 91 yards.
The Mavericks’ defense, which limited Mary to 226 total yards, was led by Cole Schroedermeier and Lukas Burrington with five tackles apiece while three players — Tyler Johnson, James Williams and Jake Schaper — were in on four stops.
Minnesota plays Saturday against Minnesota-Crookston at Grand Forks, North Dakota.
