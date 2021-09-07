MANKATO — Minnesota State’s football game at Minnesota Duluth on Saturday will be televised locally on KEYC.
The game will begin at 6 p.m. on CBS Channel 10.
The Mavericks are rated No. 3 in this week’s national polls, while Minnesota Duluth is No. 20.
Both teams are 1-0 this season, with the Mavericks defeating Northern State 40-34 in overtime and the Bulldogs downing Upper Iowa 41-14 at Fayette, Iowa.
Minnesota Duluth leads the series 20-18-1, but the Mavericks have won the last five meetings. In 2019, the Mavericks won 52-7.
The Free Press
