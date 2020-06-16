On Monday, Justin Taormina could have began a structured workout at the Minnesota State training facilities, but the senior running back was spending his time chasing a pink ball around the golf course.
“I was really hoping we would get started, but with everything up in the air, you didn’t know,” Taormina said. “With some things getting started, I’m ready to go. I’m really pumped.”
The Minnesota State football team’s annual fund-raising golf tournament was held Monday at the Mankato Golf Club, with a record 139 players spread out across the 18-hole layout.
There were some big names participating — Leo Lewis, Adam Thielen, Ryan Carter — but most of the golfers were other Mavericks’ coaches, former players or supporters of Minnesota State football. Fund-raisers will be key sources of revenue for Minnesota State athletics, which could face budget crunch if corporate support or student enrollment dips due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Anything we can do, with the 5K run (on June 20) or the golf outings, to create additional revenue is very important,” Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner said. “We’re trying to help build some momentum after having everything shut down for three months.”
Taormina, who could be the featured running back at Minnesota State with All-American Nate Gunn having graduated, said he’s been living in Mankato since everything shut down. He’s been lifting weights with his teammates and doing some running for conditioning. He’s excited about returning to campus for workouts, even though there will be plenty of protocols in place to try to maintain a safe environment.
Each player who enter the Minnesota State facility will have to fill out a form each day, stating if they, or somebody they’ve been around, have any COVID-19 symptoms. Coaches have to sign on for each athlete to work out. Masks will be required going into and out of the facilities, but not while training. If an athlete uses the weights, they will have to sanitize them when they’re done.
“Every offseason is important. Every year, you’re rebuilding,” Taormina said. “This has been a great test of dedication and heart, and our team has that, as you’ve seen over the years. There’s a big target on our backs, but we’re ready to defend that.”
The football team will be reporting to campus on Aug. 16, with the season-opener Sept. 12 at Minnesota Duluth. That first practice is less than nine weeks away.
“We’ve lost six weeks of hands-on training (because of the shutdown),” Hoffner said. “We’re definitely behind, but everybody else is behind, too.”
But Monday was for fun and golf, seeing former teammates and coaches and greeting fans and supporters.
“I feel like the school and the program have given so much to me that I want to give back what I can,” said Justin Otto, a defensive back at Minnesota State from 2011-15.
Otto was a key player as Minnesota State started to cement its place as the team to beat in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. During his four seasons, the Mavericks were 48-5, including 43-1 in the Northern Sun, and played in the 2014 national championship game.
“I take a ton of pride in how this program has grown,” Otto said. “I drove by that new (sports bubble), and part of the reason they have facilities like that is because of the history of the program. I’d love to see the program continue to grow and have success.”
