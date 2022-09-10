MANKATO — If you like your football the old-fashioned way – lots of running, minimal passing and smothering defenses – then you should have been at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday night for Minnesota State’s 17-10 win over Minnesota Duluth.
The Mavericks and Bulldogs both came into the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game nursing some key injuries but their replacements held their own. MSU’s Mitch Randall, a sophomore quarterback, made his first start in place of Hayden Ekern and ran the ball 25 times for 99 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown.
“Hayden got hurt in the last game and I had to come in but you always prepare as the starter so I felt pretty good going into this game,” Randall said. “I got some great blocking by the offensive line and the receivers made some nice catches to help me out tonight.”
MSU scored a touchdown even before Randall had to touch the ball. After the defense forced UMD to punt, the Mavericks’ Trey Vaval gathered in the boot on his own 15.
The junior started up the middle, veered left and then back to the middle, streaking 85 yards for a touchdown where he was barely touched. The ensuing PAT gave MSU a 7-0 lead with 11:24 to play in the first quarter.
“We set up for a middle return,” Vaval said. “I saw an opening and I took it. The guys blocked great on the play and I was able to take it to the house.”
The Bulldogs answered about six minutes later with a 19-yard field goal by Curtis Cox.
Both offenses seemed willing to rely on the rushing game throughout. Each team passed just often enough to keep the opposing defenses from stuffing the box.
“It was old-time football,” MSU coach Todd Hoffner said. “The quarterbacks on both teams ran the ball a lot.
“It was our defense and that punt return by Trey that were the difference. Last year, we gave up 30 points to Duluth but tonight we only gave up 10. It was a great effort.”
The Mavericks got a break with 3:24 to play in the opening quarter. After UMD’s Armani Carmickle caught a short pass over the middle from Logan Graetz, MSU defensive end Maven Kretche knocked the ball loose after a 13-yard gain.
Kretche then pounced on the ball at the UMD 25-yard line. Two plays later, Randall slanted into the end zone for a 21-yard TD and MSU led 14-3.
MSU’s Damian Chowaniec closed out the first half scoring with a 44-yard field with 12:56 to play before intermission. The score left MSU holding a 17-3 lead.
Both offenses looked good at times but sputtered in others, playing mostly between the 20s.
UMD scored first in the second half, delivering a methodical 46-yard drive almost exclusively on the ground. Bulldogs quarterback Kyle Walljasper ended the march with a 1-yard TD plunge. The PAT closed the gap to 17-10 but Duluth could get no closer.
In addition to losing Ekern last week, the Mavericks also lost starting running back Kaleb Sleezer and one of their tight ends in the season opener. Each is expected to be out for an extended period of time if not the rest of the season.
“We’ll just keep practicing and keep trying to get better,” Hoffner said. “We can’t let the injuries hold us back. It’s always the next man up.”
The Mavericks (2-0) are back in action at 6 p.m. Saturday with an Northern Sun matchup against Northern State at Aberdeen, South Dakota. The Bulldogs (1-1) play at Upper Iowa the same day.
